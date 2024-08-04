An Oklahoma family’s dog nearly jumped out of its skin while chewing on a lithium-ion battery that caught fire in May.

Now, officials with the Tulsa Fire Department are warning residents about battery fires, KTUL reported Thursday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze and later learned it was started when the dog chewed through the battery designed for devices such as cell phones.

Video footage shows the white dog lying on its bed in what appears to be a living room while chewing the device, noted to be a power bank. Another dog and a cat are also present. Moments later, sparks from the battery fly into the air, scaring the pets. All three of them scamper away as the battery explodes and the dog’s bed catches fire. The animals watch the flames grow for a few moments before making their escape:

🔥🔥🔥Lithium-ion Battery House Fire🔥🔥🔥BE CAREFUL you may have items in your home that can lead to a disaster if not properly handled!We responded to a house fire in May that was caused by a damaged lithium-ion battery. While the home was significantly damaged, their two dogs and cat escaped the home uninjured through a dog door. Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries. Watch the video and keep your household safe!♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️Battery Recycling Options:Household Pollutant Collection Facility4502 S. GALVESTON918-596-2100Or go to www.metrecycling.com for their residential recycling directory♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️♻️#tfdcommunityriskreduction #lithiumionbatteries #lithiumionbatteryfire #herewhenyouneedus #themoreweknow #safertogether KJRH KOTV – News On 6 NewsChannel 8 – Tulsa FOX23 News Posted by Tulsa Fire Department on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Officials noted the animals were not harmed during the incident and exited the house through a dog door.

“TFD emphasizes the importance of storing lithium-ion batteries out of the reach of pets and children and using proper charging methods. Lithium-ion batteries should never be thrown away with household trash,” the KTUL report stated.

The fire department’s Andy Tuttle told News On 6 that lithium-ion batteries, “if the housing is damaged, they’re exposed to extreme heat, or they somehow rupture they can cause toxic gases, they can create fires, and even explosions.”

In November 2022, a New York City apartment fire caused by an lithium-ion battery left 38 people hurt, Breitbart News reported.

In January, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that a lithium-ion battery fire on a cargo ship had been put out after days of burning, according to Breitbart News.

“Lithium-ion batteries have long been the subject of controversy with critics questioning their safety,” the report said.