A couple from Greensboro, North Carolina, decided to help others instead of feeling sad when their wedding plans fell through due to Hurricane Helene.

Jessica Beebe and Will Landacre were ready for their big day after two years of planning, but everything changed when the hurricane’s floods came through their venue in Independence, Virginia, WFMY reported on Thursday.

Landacre joined others and got to work helping clear trees that had fallen on roadways, while Beebe also joined the cleanup efforts.

An image shows the couple during an interview when they told their story:

The couple was still hopeful that their big day would happen. However, they eventually had to cancel their rehearsal dinner and later called off the entire event on the morning of what was supposed to be their wedding day.

When speaking of the venue, Landacre told Fox 8 it was “Gorgeous. I mean, it just … something about being out there, it felt amazing.”

A creek nearby apparently overflowed and creeped up towards the house. Beebe said it flooded rooms that were supposed to house a few guests for the event.

Following the cancellation, the couple had food and no one to eat it. Therefore, they decided to give it to community members in need.

They set up a food service area in a grocery store parking lot where people came to receive the meals.