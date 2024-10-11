A Mississippi lineman is putting a huge life event on hold so he can help Floridians recover from Hurricane Milton.

Dixie Electric Power Association Lineman Brady Creel, 25, is supposed to marry his sweetheart in one week, but for now he is volunteering in the aftermath of the hurricane that hit the state as a Category 3 on Wednesday and knocked out power for millions of people, 11 Alive reported Friday.

WATCH — 15 People Rescued After Tree Crashes into Tampa Home During Hurricane Milton:

Creel’s Facebook page features several images of him hard at work.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Dixie Electric Power Association announced that its trucks left that morning and the linemen’s destination was Peace River.

Communication Manager Amanda Mills said:

Our hearts are with the communities that will be impacted by Hurricane Milton, and we’re proud to send 19 of our dedicated personnel to Florida to help restore power. Many of our linemen are leaving behind young children and even pregnant wives to answer the call for help. Their selflessness and sacrifice reflect the very spirit of what it means to be part of a cooperative family. At Dixie Electric, we understand that in times of crisis, neighbors helping neighbors is what gets us through. Our team is ready to serve and support the communities in need, knowing that their families and coworkers are cheering them on from home. We ask for the community to continuously pray for their safety while serving others.

On Thursday, social media exploded with messages of thanks and gratitude to the thousands of linemen who traveled to Florida to help restore power and get things back to normal for residents who have suffered so much, Breitbart News reported.

In addition, former President Donald Trump housed 275 linemen at his resort in Miami for free as they prepared to assist in the aftermath of the storm.

In a social media post, his son Eric Trump shared video footage of the men:

“Honored to have 275 incredible linemen from FPL at @TrumpDoralas they get ready to respond to the aftermath of Hurricane #Milton! You are amazing and the Trump Family, and entire state of Florida, appreciates you! Enjoy the rooms — they are the best in Florida! Be safe!” he wrote.