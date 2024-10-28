The airline JetBlue is facing legal trouble after a woman claims she was injured by an ice cream bar served on one of its flights.

The woman from New Jersey is suing the airline, alleging she cracked a tooth while eating the treat on the journey from New York to Paris, Fortune reported on Monday.

The issue centers around a CHOMP by Nightingale Strawberry Shortcake ice cream sandwich, per ABC 10. In its report, the outlet shared an image of the dessert:

The Fortune article continued:

Kiara Quinonez alleges the airline served her a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar that was “dangerously cold” and frozen “at a temperature below what is reasonable or safe for consumption.” She has filed suit against JetBlue, alleging “severe and permanent bodily injuries” from biting into the dessert. … Quinonez alleges she cracked her upper left lateral incisor—the tooth to the immediate left of the left front tooth—and suffered what’s known as a root fracture. She says in the lawsuit that she needed immediate medical treatment when the plane landed in Paris.

This is not the first time the airline has been in the news pertaining to a dessert that caused trouble. In 2017, a family from New Jersey claimed they were booted from a JetBlue flight for carrying a birthday cake onboard, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The family apparently argued with flight attendants over where to put the cake and were asked to leave the flight. However, the family later received a refund for their tickets and reward points.

“JetBlue, however, maintains that the family is at fault for causing the disruption,” the article said.

In July, JetBlue was being sued by a passenger who claimed she suffered severe and disfiguring burns from hot tea served near her when the plane was experiencing turbulence, ABC 7 reported.