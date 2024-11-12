A couple in Arkansas gave up a huge chunk of their wedding fund to help a dog in desperate need.

Dylan McCay was looking at Facebook on Halloween night when he saw a post about an injured Goldendoodle that had been abandoned on the side of a road, KATV reported Thursday.

McCay got into his car and eventually located the dog believed to have been hit by a car. She was shivering and covered in blood, but McCay’s family arrived to assist and helped get her to Greenbriar Animal Hospital.

Medical staff later told the family the dog, who did not have a microchip, had suffered bruised lungs and two fractured femurs. McCay’s fiancée, Emily Roberts, said at first they thought the pup would lose one leg and the other would have to be reconstructed.

According to the KATV report, the dog’s original owner had been trying to rehome her.

Roberts later explained that she was “basically just surrendered to the hospital, and so we kind of like looked at each other and looked at the dog, and we were just like we know what we have to do.”

The couple decided to use their wedding fund to foot the bill for a surgery that cost more than $10,000. In a social media post on November 2, Roberts shared photos of the canine, whom they gave the middle name Acklin after the street where she was found.

“If I’m being honest, monetary donations will help us the most. This will be an expensive journey, but I know this is what we’re meant to do,” the young woman wrote:

UPDATE: looks like our cashapps are on pause for too many transactions. But, we have Venmo for the time being! We have… Posted by Emily Roberts on Saturday, November 2, 2024

The dog’s reconstruction surgery was a big success and medical staff were able to save both of her legs.

On Saturday, McCay shared a video of Acklin walking with some help. She appeared to be in good spirits as she recovered from the ordeal.

“To see her finally bearing her weight and walking mostly unassisted is the most beautiful thing considering all that she’s been through,” he wrote:

MSU staff sent this to Emily and I just now. To see her finally bearing her weight and walking mostly unassisted is the… Posted by Dylan McCay on Saturday, November 9, 2024

“We are so so grateful for everyone’s support and help so far. The doctors are hopeful that we will be able to get her next weekend—- we cannot wait to finally bring our girl home,” McCay concluded.

Social media users shared their joy at the positive outcome, one person writing, “She looks like she is smiling.”

“THIS makes my heart so happy!” another user commented.