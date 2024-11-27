Two people from Mobile, Alabama, are working to make sure those left devastated by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina still have a merry Christmas.

The mission of Operation North Carolina Christmas Angels is to gather gifts for those who were hit hard by the storm and are struggling to get back on their feet, WALA reported on Thursday.

The two individuals who came up with the idea are Jamee Booth and Jason Pugh.

“It was actually when we were leaving to come back to Mobile when we just looked at each other and said that was just a drop in the bucket of what they need. And I said ‘Christmas is coming up. They don’t need to be worrying about how they’re gonna provide Christmas for their kiddos,'” Booth recalled.

In a social media post on Thursday, Booth said their operation had launched and encouraged her friends to help the people in Avery County, North Carolina, know they were not forgotten.

“Let’s show these familes some Mobile/Baldwin County love. If you would like to help bring some Christmas joy to these families please reach out to Jason or myself. Thank you all so much for all the love and support you have already shown,” she wrote.

Booth contacted local schools in North Carolina that gave her wish lists from children whose families lost so much as a result of the hurricane.

Some of the items on the lists were things such as clothing, action figures, board games, dolls, and football cleats.

“It’s been 2 months since the people of North Carolina was devastated by Hurricane Helene and for alot of them they lost EVERYTHING and that means there will be no Christmas because they are having to do what they can to just survive, so we are asking for your help in making a child smile on Christmas morning,” Pugh wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

He then asked friends and family to help by buying some of the wish list items or donating money to the mission.

“We can all be a Blessing,” he concluded.

In October, a country music event at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, raised millions of dollars to help victims of the hurricane, Breitbart News reported.