A country music event at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday night raised millions of dollars for victims of Hurricane Helene.

The Concert for Carolina show drew over 82,000 people and raised $24.5 million to help the state’s residents who are still recovering from the storm, WCCB reported on Monday.

The outlet noted:

The event featured performances by Luke Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Bailey Zimmerman, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, The Avett Brothers and Parmalee as well as surprise appearances by Nicole Kidman and Randy Travis. Food Lion was set up outside of the stadium, collecting donations for hurricane victims as well.

In a social media post on Sunday evening, Combs, a Charlotte-area native who organized the event, shared photos taken throughout the concert and said, “My goodness, what a night! This will undoubtedly go down as the night I am most proud of in my career. Being able to give back to the place that gave me so much.”

He then thanked everyone who made it possible:

Meanwhile, Bank of America Stadium posted images of the event and said, “It’s all for Carolina”:

The news comes as people in Asheville are working to recover after the storm, and an article published in the Hill said, “It’s a community driven to rebuild.”

According to Breitbart News, “The Hill noted that the situation has deeply hurt workers, small-business owners, restaurants, retailers, and children who have missed school. In addition, the article said tourism in the area has been ‘hobbled’ as a result.”

More images show the packed concert where it appeared that every seat was filled:

According to Fox Carolina, the storm is being called the most destructive in the state’s history. The estimated cost of the damage it incurred is $53 billion.