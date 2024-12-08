A Secret Santa in eastern Idaho recently surprised a young man who stays positive even though he has daily struggles.

Aiden, who is a high school sophomore living in Soda Springs, was born without feet and has endured several surgeries, East Idaho News reported on Sunday.

His prosthetic legs sometimes give him trouble, therefore, he crawls around because he does not have an electric wheelchair to get him where he needs to go.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, prosthetic legs help those who need them move about with more ease.

“Learning to get around with a prosthetic leg can be a challenge,” the website noted.

Aiden’s older brother always helps him get in and out of their truck and into a wheelchair for school. However, Aiden faces more difficulties on campus because the elevator is slow and far away. Because of that, he sometimes crawls up the stairs to make it to class on time.

When Secret Santa heard about Aiden, he wanted to do something special to make his life easier. He sent East Idaho News’s Nate Eaton to make his day.

The first gift was $1,000 for Amazon so Aiden can buy Christmas presents for his loved ones and whatever he needs. The second gift is $5,000 for an electric wheelchair or scooter, and Secret Santa left that choice up to him.

The young man was shocked when Eaton showed up at his school and found him in the hallway. A big smile broke across his face when he realized he would finally be able to have an electric wheelchair or scooter to get around.

“We need to get your speed up, Aiden, when you’re cruising around here,” Eaton told him jokingly.

“Thank you. Merry Christmas,” Aiden said.

Social media users shared their reactions to the sweet video, one person writing, “His smile when he read the paper.”

“Aiden’s smile spoke volumes. What a humble young man,” another user commented.