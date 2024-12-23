HOENIX, ARIZONA—Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate in 2024, told Breitbart News that a vote against confirming Kennedy as secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) would be a vote against mothers, children, and science.

During her live on-camera interview Friday with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona, Shanahan emphasized, “We’ve got to confirm Bobby.”

When asked if she had a message for any senators who may be considering voting against Kennedy, Shanahan did not mince words.

“If you’re voting against Bobby Kennedy as a senator during his Senate confirmation hearing, you are voting against mothers, you are voting against children, you are voting against science,” Shanahan said.

“And Bobby Kennedy is somebody who deeply, deeply cares about the American public at a cellular level, and he wants to see our children thrive, and that is the job of those who hold public office,” she added. “You must come from a place of wanting to see your constituents thriving, not suffering, and that is the goal here.”

Shanahan also said that if asked, she would be “honored to serve” in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy, whose mission is to “Make America Healthy Again,” had many positive meetings with senators on Capitol Hill last week ahead of his confirmation process. These included members of Republican leadership, such as incoming Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), who is currently the GOP conference chair, incoming National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Tim Scott (R-SC), and current NRSC Chair Steve Daines (R-MT).

Kennedy also had positive meetings with Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Josh Hawley (R-MO), James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Rand Paul (R-KY), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Many of these senators are already on record supporting Kennedy.

Moreover, last week, Kennedy shook hands with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) in the halls of Congress in a promising sight.