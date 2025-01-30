Watch: Day 2 of RFK Jr. HHS Secretary Confirmation Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in a confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, January 30.

Kennedy testified in front of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, answering a slew of questions from Republicans and Democrats about his beliefs regarding health and science.

In a particularly absurd exchange, Sen. Bernie Sanders berated RFK Jr. about whether he endorsed the sale of baby onesies.