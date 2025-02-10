DOGE: Contract for $168,000 Anthony Fauci Museum Exhibit Terminated

A contract for a pricey museum exhibit for Dr. Anthony Fauci has been canceled as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) exposes rampant waste.

DOGE, which is led by Elon Musk, made the announcement in a social media post on Friday, explaining that officials with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made swift work of canceling millions of dollars’ worth of contracts, Fox News reported Sunday.

DOGE also included details about the Fauci exhibit.

“In the past 48 hours, HHS canceled 62 contract worth $182 million. These contracts were entirely for administrative expenses – none touched any healthcare programs. This included terminating a $168,000 contract for an Anthony Fauci exhibit at the NIH Museum,” the post read:

Social media users were quick to respond to the news, one person writing, “Root it out boys. Find that waste fraud and abuse.”

“I knew the government was bloated, mismanaged and slow — but I never knew what was possible. Everything’s happening so fast and efficiently. This is an astounding thing to watch,” another user commented.

Per the Fox report, the Fauci exhibit was supposed to be completed by July.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) recently highlighted some of the worst things DOGE uncovered, Breitbart News reported Saturday.

“Musk is doing what the American people have wanted for years,” he said during a speech on Capitol Hill. “But in Washington, common sense is illegal.”

In a social media post, Kennedy wrote, “Thanks to Pres. Trump and Elon Musk, federal govt spending is going through a detox. Painful but necessary.” He later added, “Those addicted to spending porn are jonesing, thanks to Pres. Trump and Elon Musk. But they need to get clean. Just Say No to Drugs.”

Former President Joe Biden (D) preemptively pardoned Fauci hours before leaving office, Breitbart News reported on January 20. However, a coalition of Republican attorneys general have since begun working to bypass Fauci’s pardon to investigate him on a state level for his role in the COVID-19 pandemic response, according to the outlet.