A 31-year-old functionally blind Irishman is able to see for the first time in about 13 years thanks to a groundbreaking special treatment.

Stuart Haxell of Sligo was functionally blind but recently became the first patient in his country to receive an ocular gene therapy called Luxturna. The therapy has changed his life and was performed at the Mater University Hospital in Dublin, RTE reported Tuesday.

It took about two weeks for him to be able to see again and he is now enjoying simple things such as reading.

Following the treatment, Haxell was shown a letter on a page and to his surprise and awe, he could read it, per the Irish Times.

“I was shaking. I never considered there was anything that could help with my condition. I never thought this could happen. All I could see before that was bright lights,” he recalled.

Haxell endured problems with his vision since he was a child and in 2023 he was diagnosed with the rare condition known as Leber congenital amaurosis.

Professor David Keegan, the consultant retina specialist who gave Haxell the treatment, explained that “it’s akin to plugging a television back in. The procedure is most effective when administered in childhood before significant retinal degeneration occurs, but as Stuart’s case demonstrates, benefits are not only possible but significant in adults.”

Haxell is now able to read big letters and make out large objects. It is also easier for him to navigate a room so he does not bump into anything. That ability has raised his confidence and his quality of life has improved dramatically.

He said the treatment has been “absolutely earth-shattering” and believes there is hope for others like himself.

“I’ve been able to feel more confident in my own skin… I am absolutely amazed and I feel that this gives me hope for other blind or visually impaired people throughout Ireland, that they might have the chance to experience the same that I have,” he added:

Haxell also expressed his gratitude to the medical professionals who helped him.

“I really appreciate Professor Keegan, his team, the Mater Hospital staff, and the HSE for giving me this ground-breaking treatment and bringing sight back to me,” he said, according to the Irish Mirror.