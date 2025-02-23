A Delta Air Lines flight carrying 162 passengers had to make an emergency landing late Saturday in Los Angeles, California, due to smoke on board the aircraft.

The flight, which was on its way to Sydney, Australia, had to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) just half an hour after takeoff, according to ABC 7. The report noted that passengers were later placed on another flight.

The smoke reportedly came from the galley of the plane, per the outlet. Video footage shows the plane making a safe landing at the airport in the darkness:

“Upon landing, there was no smoke in the cockpit, but pilots requested medical attention for passengers who may have been affected by smoke, according to audio from LiveATC.net,” the ABC 7 article said.

The news comes in the days after a Delta Air Lines flight crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport during landing and flipped upside down in the snow, Breitbart News reported Monday:

CTV News reported that one child and two adults were left critically injured as a result of the plane crash. The outlet also noted that “paramedics have said that up to eight people are injured.” Airport staff revealed to the outlet that arrivals and departures at the Toronto Pearson Airport were “shut down” in the aftermath of the incident.

Video footage shows the terrifying moment the plane lands, catches fire, then flips over. At one point in the clip, people are seen emerging from the flipped aircraft:

It was identified as Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto. A passenger who is a paramedic recalled the incident, according to Breitbart News.

“One minute you’re landing, kind of waiting to see your friends and your people. And the next minute, you’re physically upside-down and just really turned around. It was cement and metal,” said Pete Carlson.

“Everyone on that plane suddenly became very close in terms of how to help one another, how to console one another, and that was powerful,” he added.