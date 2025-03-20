Deadly Strain of Bird Flu Not Seen Since 2017 Detected at Mississippi Farm

A bird flu outbreak of the deadly H7N9 strain has been confirmed at a poultry farm in Noxubee, Mississippi.

Fox News reported on Wednesday an outbreak of that specific strain has not been seen since 2017. The infection of nearly 50,000 commercial broiler-breeder chickens was confirmed last week by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

Officials said the area was quarantined and the birds were depopulated to keep the illness from spreading further. In addition, the Fox report noted that none of the birds have entered the food system.

“Samples of the flock were tested at the Mississippi Veterinary Research & Diagnostic Laboratory and came back positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the State of Mississippi Board of Animal Health announced in a press release on March 12,” the article said, noting that authorities are investigating.

Another strain, known as H5N1, has been damaging poultry in recent years and also tragically killed one person in the United States, per Reuters.

WebMD chief medical officer and practicing physician Dr. John Whyte suggested people should not be overly worried about the illness but should cook poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

There has reportedly been bird flu detected in cats in New York City that was linked to raw pet food, CBS New York reported on Saturday.

No human cases were detected, the outlet said:

Speaking of the H7N9 strain, Dr. Myles Druckman, who is the global medical director at International SOS in California, told Fox, “Since its discovery, it has infected more than 1,500 people and about 40% of the infected people died as a result.”

He said that specific strain can be found in people who came into contact with poultry or infected birds. Therefore, he advised avoiding visiting live animal markets, handling birds, or touching surfaces where their droppings may have been. Druckman also emphasized the fact that washing one’s hands and cooking poultry products in the proper way is important.

In February, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said she and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. planned to work on the issue of the avian flu together, per Breitbart News.