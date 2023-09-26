Tucker Carlson called out the Left’s relentless push to end the lives of the unborn in a recent address to Christians, contending that the issue of abortion is not a “political debate” but a “spiritual battle.”

The Center for Christian Virtue hosted Tucker Carlson for its gala in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 21. During his speech, Carlson pointed to two ballot initiatives Ohioans will be voting on in November, including a radical abortion measure that could allow the procedure through all nine months of pregnancy, and a measure allowing anyone 21 years old and above to buy and possess marijuana.

“I’m really struck by the ballot initiatives your voters will be facing in November. And I’m struck because they are so very different from the politics that I covered for the bulk of my life. I’m 54. I’ve been covering this stuff since I was 22,” Carlson said.

“For most of that time, the debates we had in the political sphere were over competing visions for how to improve people’s lives … Both sides were at least pretending to try to improve the lives of the people that voted for them,” he continued. “But when you wind up in an election where the two top ballot initiatives, are one, encouraging people to kill their own kids, and two, encouraging their kids to do drugs — who’s benefiting here?”

Carlson added that anyone telling Americans to abort their babies are the “enemy” and that “the one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children.”

“The point of life is to have children and to watch them have grandchildren,” he said. “Nothing will bring you joy like that will. Nothing comes close. Would you trade your job for your children? Would you trade anything for your children? Of course not.”

Abortion has gone from being tolerated to celebrated. What kind of sick people would tell you that killing your baby is a pathway to joy? pic.twitter.com/ohaYtnITPr — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 25, 2023

Abortion is ultimately a “religious rite” as “old as time,” Carlson continued.

“It’s chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible. It’s human sacrifice, which rears its head about every four chapters … Of all the sins the ancients committed … every single time it is described it is called detestable,” he said.

“Every civilization on the face of the earth has engaged in it,” he continued. “…The archeological record tells us human sacrifice, the sacrifice of children, the killing of children, is the one constant in human civilization.”

Carlson queried how civilizations across history could all arrive at the idea of sacrificing their children to somehow achieve “power and happiness and contentment,” when doing so “cuts against the imperative of evolutionary biology.”

“It’s not a natural human function to want to kill your own children, actually. That’s an idea, an impulse that was introduced,” he said. “Outside forces are acting on people at all times throughout history, in every culture on the planet to convince people that if they sacrifice their children, they will be happy and safe.”

“And that’s exactly what [abortion] is. It is a religious rite,” he added. “Now they are saying abortion is itself a pathway to joy. Really? So, this is not a political debate, this is a spiritual battle. There is no other conclusion.”