WATCH: Veteran and Family Given Home After Losing Everything to Hurricane Ian

A veteran and his family received the gift of a lifetime on Friday in Venice, Florida, after a 2022 hurricane took their home.

For 10 years, Retired Air Force Sgt. Daniel Beesting served his country and was later honorably discharged as a disable combat-wounded veteran, WWSB reported on Friday.

However, when Hurricane Ian hit Florida in 2022 leaving many people to endure flooding, power outages, and horrific damage to their communities, Beesting’s family was forced to live in an RV in their driveway.

They have since been given a mortgage-free home thanks to the Pulte Group’s “Built to Honor” program which serves veterans, and the Building Homes for Heroes organization.

Lots of people showed up to welcome the veteran and his family home on Friday. Beesting told Fox 13, “I get a safe place to get back on my track healing. It’s pretty difficult to try and do any of that stuff when you are living in a motor home in a driveway. Trying to figure out where you can live. Now we know. We get to be part of the community and be part of that journey.”

Video footage shows the massive celebration with people lining the street and waving American flags:

The house is in the Wellen Park neighborhood. The community’s president, Rick Severance, said of the family, “They’re overcomers. They’ve had challenges and their attitude and disposition is that they choose to look at life from a place of opportunity instead of what has happened to me or what will happen to me.”

The Beestings attended the groundbreaking in May and now they are excited to enjoy their time in the house that is all theirs.

“I hope that I get a chance to help them find other veterans that they can surprise, because this is way more than enough for me,” the grateful veteran explained.