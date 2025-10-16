WATCH: Kamala Harris Calls RFK Jr’s Work at HHS ‘F**ked Up’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) has criticized the state of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “criminal” along with other insulting epithets.

During an interview, On podcast host Kara Swisher mentioned Kennedy and the former vice president, who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, reiterated that she is the daughter of a scientist.

She then claimed HHS was working to “deny science” and “push misinformation and lies at the highest level of government,” calling it “criminal.”

“It’s fucked up,” she stated:

Meanwhile, actress Cheryl Hines, who is Kennedy’s wife, got into a debate with ABC’s “The View” co-hosts this week over her husband’s role at HHS, Breitbart News reported.

Despite the criticism, Kennedy has pushed hard to Make America Healthy Again, saying that central goal was crucial to solving numerous other problems, Breitbart News reported in January.

In addition, HHS has also taken steps to protect life “such as halting federal funding for overseas programs that that fund or counsel abortions” and banned mercury in vaccines after years of fighting, according to Breitbart News.

The food industry has also made huge strides when it comes to making the nation healthy again, Breitbart News reported in September:

Tyson Foods’ announcement this week that it is removing high-fructose corn syrup and three other additives from its products has firmly established a new commitment to better health by big food producers, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday. “About 40 percent of the food industry is on board now, including Smuckers, General Foods and many others,” Kennedy exclusively told Breitbart News. “It’s all the big producers. And Tyson has been a leader from the beginning. I’m very grateful for their vision and commitment to their customers’ health.”

