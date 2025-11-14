WATCH: President Trump Pauses Work to Visit with Children in Oval Office

President Donald Trump spent a few moments recently visiting with children and giving them gifts in the Oval Office.

The clip showed the grandchildren of journalist Salena Zito approach the president, Fox News reported Thursday.

The president, who was seated behind the historic Resolute Desk which Queen Victoria gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880, handed the children challenge coins.

Moments later, the youngest child moved closer to the president after the others accepted their presents.

“Do you want one, honey? You want one? Here,” the president told him as he smiled and moved to take the gift. The child then asked the president, “What’s your name?” to which Trump replied, “My name is Donald.” One of the children giggled which then made the president laugh.

Trump then gave the children pens from his desk:

President Trump appears to have a soft spot in his heart for youth. For example, in March he made 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a brain cancer survivor, an honorary Secret Service agent during his address before Congress, Breitbart News reported.

There have been many other instances when the president has stopped his busy day to spend time with children, according to videos posted online:

The president’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, also loves and honors children. She visited young hospital patients at D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital in July to bring them gifts and help decorate the garden for Independence Day.

Video footage shows the first lady conversing with the children during craft time:

As part of his wife’s “Be Best” initiative, the president recently signed an executive order with the aim to help youth transitioning out of foster care, per Breitbart News.

President Trump said during his 2019 State of the Union Address, “Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”