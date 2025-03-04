President Donald Trump made DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with brain cancer, an honorary Secret Service agent during his address before Congress on Tuesday night.

The president introduced DJ when praising law enforcement during the speech, noting that he had always wanted to become a police officer. DJ, wearing a police officer’s uniform, stood proudly as the crowd applauded him. The president later asked his Secret Service director to make DJ an honorary agent.

“DJ, we’re going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service,” he said as Curran handed DJ a badge.

As Breitbart News reported, DJ became a national sensation last year after he was “honored by Alabama police with a ceremony naming him a deputy chief — bringing his total number of honorary law enforcement titles to over 900.”

“Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel was just six years old when he was diagnosed with brain and spine cancer, and has had to undergo 13 surgeries since,” the outlet reported in October of last year.

“His father, Theodis Daniel, told KTAL his son is in a daily fight for his life, but enjoys dreaming about being a real police officer one day. That is why hundreds of law enforcement departments and agencies around the country and overseas have awarded him the opportunity to join them,” it added.

