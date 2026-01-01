5 States Cut SNAP Benefits for Unhealthy Food as Part of ‘MAHA’ Agenda

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps, has begun enforcing new healthy standards for recipients in five states as part of the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda.

Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia have cut SNAP benefits off for soda, candy, and other junk foods as the first wave of at least 18 states that are transitioning to stricter standards for what can be purchased using food stamps, the Daily Nonpareil reported.

The move has been championed by Health Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins.

“Thank you to the 18 governors who are leading the charge on SNAP reform to restore the health of Americans—especially our kids. Their courageous leadership is exactly what we need to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said in December. “We cannot continue a system that forces taxpayers to fund programs that make people sick and then pay a second time to treat the illnesses those very programs help create.”

“President Trump has made it clear: we are restoring SNAP to its true purpose – nutrition,” added Rollins. “Under the MAHA initiative, we are taking bold, historic steps to reverse the chronic diseases epidemic that has taken root in this country for far too long.”

As the Daily Mail detailed, “Indiana is targeting soft drinks and candy, Utah and West Virginia will block SNAP purchases of soda and soft drinks, and Nebraska will ban soda and energy drinks.”

The state of Iowa has gone the furthest with the new standards, restricting SNAP for taxable foods including soda, candy, and some prepared items.

“This isn’t the usual top-down, one-size-fits-all public health agenda,” Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in December. “We’re focused on root causes … and taking on the problems in government programs that are contributing to making our communities less healthy.”

