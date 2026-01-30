A couple is suing an Orlando, Florida, fertility clinic after it was discovered their baby does not share their DNA.

The couple, identified as Tiffany Score and Steven Mills, allege the clinic named IVF Life, Inc. implanted someone else’s embryo into Score’s uterus in early 2025 after they stored three viable embryos at the site, the New York Post reported Friday.

According to the lawsuit filed on January 22, the baby was born beautiful and healthy on December 11, 2025, but her birth parents are “Caucasian” and she “displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child.”

A photo shows the couple with the infant:

Genetic testing confirmed there was no genetic connection between the infant and the two parents. The couple formed a deep bond with the baby and are willing to raise her as their own but feel a legal and moral obligation to find her genetic parents and reunite her with them if that is what they want.

In addition, the couple worries someone else could be pregnant with or raising one of their children, according to CNN.

Along with suing the clinic and its Dr. Milton McNichol, the couple wants the clinic to alert affected patients, foot the bill for genetic testing, and reveal whether or not other families were victims of the issue.

One of their attorneys, John Scarola, said the couple loves the baby deeply and that “they would be thrilled in the knowledge that they could raise this child. But their concern is that this is someone else’s child, and someone could show up at any time and claim the baby and take that baby away from them.”

Attorneys for the couple said what happened at the clinic has created a “heart-breaking circumstance and an inexcusable error,” according to WESH.

In 2025, a woman in Georgia took legal action against a fertility clinic after she gave birth to another family’s baby. She later gave up the baby voluntarily to his family but said it was “the worst day” of her life because it felt like she was losing everything all at once, according to NBC News:

“The actions of the fertility clinic have come very close to destroying me,” she said.