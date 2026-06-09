Louisiana authorities have launched a recovery mission after a possible drowning at Lake Pontchartrain that may have involved an alligator.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) planned to continue searching Tuesday after a possible drowning was reported on Sunday in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive, according to WDSU.

“A 15-foot alligator and weather conditions paused operations Sunday. According to police, the victim may have come into contact with the alligator. The search is now considered a recovery mission,” the outlet noted.

Video footage showed the alligator floating in the choppy water:

According to NOLA.com, authorities said the victim was an adult man from Mexico who had jumped into the lake around 3:20 p.m., and NOPD Special Operations Division Captain Preston Bax Jr. said, “We’re going to search until we find him.”

Authorities have utilized dive teams and a police drone in their mission to find the man, along with help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Fisherman Khalil Awogboro told NOLA.com he saw a group of men near the water on Sunday and two of them jumped into the lake. However, one of them struggled to stay afloat.

“He was swimming slower and slower,” Awogboro recalled. He added that the other men, who said they were traveling from Pennsylvania to Texas for work, tried to help the victim but were unsuccessful.

Additional video footage showed authorities searching for the victim, and Bax explained weather and water conditions can change overnight, which may slow their efforts.

In a statement, NOPD said it was continuing to work on the case. “The investigation remains active and open at this time,” they said. “While there are no additional developments to report, the NOPD remains committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and coordinating all necessary resources in support of the ongoing search efforts.”

Authorities continued, “Additional information will be released as it becomes available and is appropriate for public dissemination. The NOPD appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public and media as these efforts continue.”