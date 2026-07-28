VIDEO: Mysterious Illness Hits 20 Cadets at Military-Style Youth Academy in Maryland

Approximately 20 young people were stricken with a mysterious illness on Sunday after eating lunch at the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy in Laurel, Maryland.

The D.C. National Guard, which operates the academy, said the cadets began experiencing symptoms following the meal, Fox News reported Monday.

There was a mass casualty response when the incident happened, and 19 of the cadets were transported to local hospitals out of an abundance of caution, per WUSA 9.

During their investigation into the cause of the illnesses, authorities tested for carbon monoxide but did not detect any of it.

“Carbon monoxide (CO) is a colorless, practically odorless, and tasteless gas or liquid” that can be found in multiple sources, including unvented gas space heaters, leaking chimneys and furnaces, and gas stoves, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Crews evaluated an adult at the scene but that person declined treatment. One cadet’s mother said she took her son to the hospital a few hours after the emergency occurred, according to Fox 5. That cadet brought the number of those affected to 20.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the illness that they said may be related to food. In addition, an independent environmental testing company tested the site’s environment conditions as part of the investigation.

In a statement to WBAL on Monday, the D.C. National Guard said:

On July 26, the D.C. National Guard’s (DCNG) Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy responded to an illness involving cadets following lunch on campus in Laurel, Maryland. Nineteen cadets were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. One adult was evaluated on scene and declined care. The health, safety and well-being of our cadets and staff remain our highest priority. The D.C. National Guard is working closely with emergency medical personnel and public health authorities as they conduct their investigation. At this time, the cause has not been determined, and it would be premature to speculate. Parents and guardians of affected cadets have been notified, and at this time, no additional cadets are exhibiting symptoms. We appreciate the prompt response of our emergency partners and the patience and understanding of our cadets, families, and community as the investigation moves forward. Additional information will be shared when it becomes available.

According to the academy’s website, it is a “life intervention, dropout reintegration, and General Education Development (GED) preparatory program, run by the District of Columbia National Guard in partnership with the Office of the State Superintendent of Education for the District of Columbia.”