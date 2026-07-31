WATCH: Rogue Tire Smashes into SUV’s Front End on Philadelphia Highway

Drivers were shocked recently when a rogue tire bounced along Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and smacked into a vehicle.

Another car’s camera was rolling when the incident happened on the Schuylkill Expressway, NBC Philadelphia reported Thursday.

Video footage showed the tire rolling down a median before launching into the front of a black SUV. The vehicle’s front end was smashed and it was unclear where the tire went after hitting the SUV.

The SUV’s driver slowed down as traffic continued past following the harrowing incident:

“The driver said he heard the impact but initially had no idea what happened. It wasn’t until he reviewed the dashcam footage that he saw the tire hit his vehicle,” WPHL reported Thursday.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident and no official information regarding injuries had yet been released to the public.

Car accidents can happen fast, and the National Safety Council’s safe driving tips included making sure your car is road-ready before heading out, avoid distracted driving and fatigued driving, making sure to use your seatbelt, and watching for bicyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians while you are behind the wheel.

In April, an elderly man was killed when two tires flew off a semi truck and hit the roof of his vehicle in Missouri, per First Alert 4.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 p.m. on eastbound I-64 near Interstate 270. Two tires came off a semi truck, hit the median and went airborne. Investigators said the tires crashed through the roof of a passing car, striking and killing the 73-year-old man,” the outlet continued.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chibarria said such crashes are rare but proved roadways can always be dangerous.

“We know that things can happen in a split second out on the roadway. This is an unfortunate and tragic reminder. It’s pretty unusual, and no other way to describe it other than a freak accident when something like this happens,” Chibarria explained.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over one million deaths occur on roadways every year around the world.