The University of Miami has given its investigational new drug application of ibogaine, a plant-based psychoactive compound, to the federal government, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

Trump announced the move in a post on Truth Social.

“Today I am announcing that Secretary Kennedy has received a Historic Gift from the University of Miami, who has given the Federal Government its original 1994 Ibogaine Investigational New Drug application,” the president wrote in a Truth Social post.

“This will give everyone direct access to the foundational FDA authorization to accelerate its development as a medical treatment in the U.S. This is HUGE! ” he added.

In April, Trump signed an executive order while flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and podcaster Joe Rogan to fast-track psychedelic drug-based research, including for ibogaine. Rogan said at the time that ibogaine has shown promise in helping to alleviate opioid addiction.

According to Stanford Medicine, ibogaine has positive effects in treating veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression after traumatic brain injuries (TBI):

Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have discovered that the plant-based psychoactive drug ibogaine, when combined with magnesium to protect the heart, safely and effectively reduces PTSD, anxiety and depression and improves functioning in veterans with TBI. In a study published July 24, 2025, in Nature Mental Health, Nolan Williams, MD, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and his team analyzed electroencephalography and MRI scans collected from a cohort of 30 veterans to uncover the neural mechanisms underlying the cognitive improvements. They found, for example, that veterans who improved in executive function after ibogaine treatment tended to show an increase in a type of brain wave known as theta rhythms. They also found that veterans with lowered PTSD symptoms after treatment tended to show a reduction in the complexity of brain activity in the cortex. The researchers speculate that stronger theta rhythms may encourage neuroplasticity and cognitive flexibility, while less complex cortical activity may lower the heightened stress response seen in PTSD. Brain activity patterns before treatment could also be used to identify patients who would benefit most from ibogaine therapy.

More from the study is available here.

Trump said Tuesday that psychedelic drug treatments have “helped so many of our amazing VETERANS and true American Heroes who were here in the Oval Office with me, and Joe Rogan.”

He touted that Tuesday’s development builds on progress made in April.

“This adds to the INCREDIBLE PROGRESS since April, including huge amounts of HHS research funding, collaboration between HHS and VA, FDA guidance, and more,” he wrote.

“We are moving FAST, so that our Veterans with serious mental illness have a RIGHT TO TRY here in the U.S. We hope to see more companies and institutions join us in this very important work. Our Veterans DESERVE it!” he added.