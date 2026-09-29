Baby Girl Safely Surrendered to Wisconsin Baby Box

A baby girl was surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Racine, Wisconsin, on Sunday, officials said.

The healthy baby girl was safely surrendered at around 1:00 p.m. to the baby box located at Racine Fire Station 4 at 3829 Washington Ave., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The Sentinel noted:

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel quickly assessed and cared for the baby girl, who was found to be in good health. The baby was later transferred to Ascension All Saints Hospital for further evaluation and is now in the custody of child protective services, where the process of identifying a permanent adoptive home will begin.

The Racine Fire Department said the surrender is the second since it launched the baby box in December of 2024.

“The priority of the Racine Fire Department is always the safety of our community, including its most vulnerable members,” the fire department said in a news release. “We are thankful that this parent chose a safe option and that this baby is now receiving the care and protection they deserve. Resources like the Safe Haven Baby Box exist to prevent tragedy.”

Baby boxes were created to deter parents from abandoning their newborns, potentially leaving them to die. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals and can be accessed from the inside. At-risk mothers can safely and legally place their newborns inside. Then the outside door locks, and mothers have time to leave before an alarm goes off, alerting first responders or hospital staff inside.

The baby is then promptly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and often quickly adopted.

Wisconsin’s Safe Haven law allows the legal surrender of infants up to 30 days old to hospitals, fire stations, police stations, and baby boxes.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes launched nine years ago in Indiana and has expanded nationwide with at least 455 locations in 25 states. More than 80 newborn infants have been surrendered to baby boxes across the United States, according to the organization.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes has a confidential National Safe Haven Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, that provides free counseling and information about safe surrenders, including face-to-face surrenders. The organization says it has assisted with more than 200 additional infant surrenders to other safe haven locations through its hotline.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.