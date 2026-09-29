Eric Cantor Announced to Serve as President, CEO of PhRMA Organization

Former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) was announced to have been selected to serve as the next president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).

In a press release, PhRMA revealed that the Board of Directors had named Cantor “the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.” Cantor was reported to “assume the President & CEO role effective November 9.” PhRMA is described as representing the “leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies” in the United States.

“Eric is well respected among policy leaders in Washington and around the world, with a long track record of working effectively across the political spectrum to achieve important outcomes that have a lasting impact,” said Rob Davis, who serves as the chair for the Board of Directors of PhRMA.

Cantor was described as previously serving as a Congressman from Virginia “from 2000 to 2014” and having served “as House Majority Leader from 2011 to 2014,” according to the press release.

While serving in Congress, Cantor “led the bipartisan enactment of the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act, which prioritized federal support for pediatric disease research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).” Cantor was also “instrumental in building support for legislation that established Medicare Part D,” according to the press release.

After leaving Congress, Cantor went on to take on a role as “Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Moelis & Company where he advised organizations and executives on business strategy, mergers, and acquisitions,” according to the press release.

“The American biopharmaceutical industry leads the world,” Cantor said in a statement. “PhRMA’s member companies operate at the cutting edge of science and technology seeking novel treatments and cures for both chronic and rare diseases.”

Cantor added that he was “honored to join in the industry’s efforts to expand patient access, leverage the promise of AI to speed discovery, and be a champion for the hundreds of thousands of Americans working” in the industry.