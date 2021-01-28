Joe Biden to Import More Workers and Consumers for Wall Street

President Joe Biden, as soon as Monday, will restart the unpopular but business-backed inflow of Central American consumers and replacement labor that President Donald Trump had shut down, according to Reuters.

The extra workers and consumers will help CEOs and investors, even as millions of Americans have been pushed into the unemployment line and poverty by the coronavirus crash and by prior migration.

Biden is expected to end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) agreement with Mexico, to tear up asylum deals with El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, and even open a new route for migrants to fly from U.S. embassies into homes through the United States, according to the article. Trump’s MPP program deterred unsafe migration by denying U.S. jobs to migrants before their asylum claims were approved by courts.

Biden will also sign an order directing officials to prepare for a future inflow of 125,000 refugees imported from Africa, Asia, and other regions, according to Reuters. Trump cut the refugee inflow down to 15,000, which pressured companies to raise wages for Americans and to invest in wealth-producing, labor-saving machinery.

The executive orders will also begin the process of killing Trump’s “Public Charge” regulation which denies entry to legal migrants who are too poor to support themselves without aid from Americans. Poor migrants are valuable to Wall Street, which scoops up the profits from additional government-funded aid and welfare, such as food stamps and Medicare.

Biden has already killed several of Trump’s protections for many American graduates and employees.

The barrage of presidential orders may also reopen the flow of white-collar contract-workers into the job needed by U.S. college graduates, according to Reuters, whose reporters listened to a recording of a January 23 speech by Esther Olavarria, deputy director of the Domestic Policy Council:

Olavarria said on Saturday that Biden would rescind several Trump proclamations. She appeared to reference one that barred certain visa applicants who could not prove they had health coverage and two others that banned the issuance of many work and immigrant visas, which Trump said would protect American jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Olavarria’s comments suggest that Biden may next allow U.S. companies and universities to restart the import of H-1B, J-1, and L-1 contract workers for jobs needed by American graduates.

In 2020, Trump temporarily blocked the inflow of the contract workers in a partial effort to win 2020 votes from college graduates. However, Trump was far more successful in his campaign to block the movement of blue-collar labor from Central America.

The median income for families rose five percent from 2016 to 2019, according to a September 2020 government report titled, “Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019.” The median people in the bottom quarter of personal wealth gained 11 percent in income, while people in the top quarter gained six percent, the reserve reported.

But U.S. college graduates did poorly from 2016 to 2019 as companies imported more workers via the H-1B and OPT programs for foreign contract-workers. The median or midpoint income of college graduates fell two percent, according to the report, even as the family median income level of high school graduates rose six percent.

Biden is likely to obscure his giveaway to Wall Street by also announcing a plan to reconnect roughly 600 children and youths who were separated from their parents when the parents were charged in court with illegal entry.

The “separated kids” theme plays well with progressives, including progressive reporters who cover immigration issues. Reporters rarely mention the reality that many of the kids are separated because the foreign parents decided their children and teenagers would be better off living with relatives in the United States than returning home to Central America.

First lady Jill Biden will aid with the “separated kids” distraction.

“As the first lady remarked on a ‘Charla’ with young Latinos earlier this week, her chief of staff, Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, will monitor the federal reunification effort given her background as a lawyer,” Biden spokesman Michael LaRosa told CNN.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Jill Biden said as she toured migrant camp in Mexico with local leaders today https://t.co/Gfq1BOaWy1 pic.twitter.com/uuc7MvERb8 — Border Report (@BorderReportcom) December 23, 2019

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really heartbreaking,” Biden gushed about migrants’ camp, according to Border Report:

Across the river is the flag of the United States. The flag of the United States offers people hope. They’re bringing their families and their loved ones here for hope of a better future and a better life for themselves.

However, millions of Americans are facing unemployment, poverty, and humiliation while the president’s wife displays her progressive support for foreign economic migrants. For example, KQED.org reported January 27: