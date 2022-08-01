WATCH: Migrants Saved by Carnival Cruise Ship Returning to Florida

A Carnival Cruise passenger recently witnessed the rescue of migrants stranded on the water as the ship returned to Port Miami in Florida.

An announcement was issued Friday, explaining the vessel was forced to reverse course when the group of approximately 12 people, thought to be from Cuba, was seen in a boat, Local 10 reported Sunday.

“They were at sea for five days, not to mention that they probably didn’t have food,” passenger Marilyn Rivera told the outlet.

The ship’s crew brought the vessel to a halt to aid the group.

One of the clips Rivera recorded showed the small boat pulling alongside the ship as passengers clapped in the background:

In the video, one man on the boat appeared to hold his fists in the air in a celebratory manner.

Meanwhile on Sunday, “21 Cubans were taken into custody in two separate landings in the Florida Keys,” the Local 10 report said, adding that on Saturday, “a Coast Guard crew repatriated 83 Cubans to Cuba following several recent interdictions off the Florida Keys.”

Hundreds of pro-democracy Cubans recently signed a letter announcing a national strike wherein participants would do the bare minimum to cooperate with the Castro regime, an effort to end the communist system after more than 60 years, according to Breitbart News.

The article continued:

The national strike against the Castro regime announced on Monday follows months of nearly unceasing protests since July 11, 2021, when estimates suggest nearly 200,000 Cubans took the streets of nearly every municipality on the island to demand an end to communism, attracting a level of international attention that anti-communist protests in Cuba had not previously been able to achieve.

Per the Local 10 report, a Carnival spokesperson gave details regarding the incident, saying the crew rescued 12 men who were in a small boat floating south of Key West.

“After helping the stranded men on board and contacting United States Coast Guard officials, Carnival Sunrise rendezvoused with the cutter ‘Dauntless’ overnight. All 12 men were transferred to the USCG cutter,” the spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s border chief has allowed nearly 150,000 poor Cubans into the country, many looking for jobs and housing that would otherwise have been for poor American citizens.

“The inflow is rising rapidly as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas exempts more Cubans from the Title 42 bar against migrants,” Breitbart News reported at the time.