“Senator Kelly has acquired a nickname here in Arizona – Cartel Kelly,” Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters remarked in an interview with Fox News.

Masters went on to discuss Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly’s record on the border, saying “If the Mexican narco-terrorists could vote in this election they would vote for Mark Kelly.”

“I’m endorsed by the Border Patrol and I’m proud of that. Mark Kelly, he’s endorsed by the Mexican drug cartel. That’s the choice that Arizona is having this election.

Immigration and border security have come to the forefront of the midterm elections in the border state. Since President Biden took office, 5.5 million illegal immigrants have been encountered on our southern border.

Kelly has consistently voted against border security. But despite his record, the Democrat incumbent tried to convince voters that he had fought for border security, claiming in the debate with Blake Masters that “When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call them out on it, because I’m always going to stick up for Arizona.”

Meanwhile, Kelly is campaigning alongside Democrat Senator from California Alex Padilla, who has proposed legislation that would give amnesty to illegal aliens.

During the interview, the Trump-endorsed candidate noted some of the major problems facing the people of Arizona, such as “Crime in our cities, wide open borders, kids dying from fentanyl,” as well as people “paying too much for gas or groceries.”

They also discussed Libertarian candidate Marc Victor’s decision to drop out of the race and endorse Masters. The Republican Senate candidate, who will be challenging Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly on Tuesday, noted that Victor’s decision gave the campaign “an extra boost of momentum.”

“This race is neck and neck. I think we’re tied, it’s a jump ball. But I’d rather be us than the Kelly camp because we’ve got the momentum and so yeah, grassroots Republicans are fired up. Libertarians are fired up, but we’re also attracting independents,” Masters remarked in the interview.

“Even Democrats don’t like wide open borders with illegal immigration and fentanyl and double-digit inflation and violent crime, my goodness. So we’ve got the momentum and we’re gonna sprint through the finish line,” the candidate went on to say.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com