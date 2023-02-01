Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, claimed that Republicans are trying to pursue a “racist” immigration agenda in Congress.

During the first Judiciary Committee hearing on illegal crossings at the southern border, Bush claimed that she was there to speak “in opposition to any racist agenda pursued by Republicans,” and she also complained about the first month of Republican control of the House of Representatives.

In light of the 15 ballots it took to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, she claimed that the Speaker’s gavel was sold to “a bunch of pro-coup members of Congress” that has allowed “insurrectionists,” and “someone who defrauded his way into Congress” to sit on committees.

Bush also claimed that the hearing she was sitting in, which was meant to examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives, was designed to “amplify the anti-immigrant hysteria and right-wing conspiracy theories.”

“The Republican position on immigration is to inflict as much cruelty as possible on people fleeing suffering and persecution. As Democrats, we need to recognize this reality and refuse to be a part of it,” Bush stated. ”

Additionally, while opposing the administration’s expansion of title 42, the Democrat added, “These lawless and inhumane policies deny the right to asylum while failing to address any of the underlying structural problems of our immigration system.”

Toward the end of her time speaking, Bush claimed that Republicans were responsible for the border crisis:

Republicans want to talk about Biden’s border crisis but the reality is, we have a broken immigration system because Republicans want us to, so they can hold these hearings to mask the fact that they have no affirmative agenda that actually helps people, so they can spew their lies about immigrants bringing fit in all across the border while exploiting victims and refusing to support investments in public health and addiction treatment so they can take out their anger and insecurities on the most vulnerable. History will not look kindly on those, those politicians.

However, Republicans, such as Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and others, shrugged off the racism charges by Democrats in the hearing and focused on accusing Democrats of recklessly opening the border, allowing endless amounts of drugs and migrants illegally crossing the border.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.