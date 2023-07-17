AP Poll: Gov’t Doesn’t Listen to Voters on Immigration Concerns

Two-thirds of Americans say the federal government’s immigration policies contradict the wishes of American citizens, says a poll by the Associated Press.

“Few adults believe Congress, the Supreme Court, the president, or the political parties are doing a good job upholding the country’s democratic values,” the news service reported on July 14, adding:

The public perceives a disconnect between public opinion and existing laws and policies on a range of issues from the economy to immigration to abortion to gun policy. Half of adults say democracy is not working too well or not working at all. Forty percent think it is working somewhat well, and only 10% express an optimistic view of the U.S. democracy. Overall, there has been little change in the public’s view over the past few years regarding the U.S. democracy.

The government’s handling of immigration gets the lowest ratings, even below public ratings for government spending, the economy, and abortion policy, according to the poll of 1,220 adults taken June 22-26.

Many polls show deep dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden’s easy-migration rules.

For example, two-thirds of GOP voters believe the nation’s economy is made worse by legal and illegal migration, Gallup reported on July 13.

The 64 percent share of GOP votes who say the economy is made “worse” by migration is five times larger than the 14 percent share who say migration makes the economy “better,” Gallup reported.

Migration — and especially, labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “Invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

WATCH: Four-Year-Old Dropped Over Southern Border Wall

CBP/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.