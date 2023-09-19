New York Times: Colombia to Send 1 Million More Global Migrants in 2024

One million economic migrants from around the world will exit Columbia for the United States in 2024, says the leftist president of Columbia, Gustavo Petro.

Colombia will not interfere with the huge flow out of Colombia, across Panama’s Darien Gap, through Mexico, and up to the U.S. border, Petro told the New York Times:

The answer to this crisis, he said, was not to go “chasing migrants” at the border or to force them into “concentration camps” that blocked them from trying to reach the United States. “I would say yes, I’ll help, but not like you think,” Mr. Petro said of the agreement with the Biden administration, which was big on ambition but thin on details. He said any solution to the issue had to focus on “solving migrants’ social problems, which do not come from Colombia [but come from the United States].”

“He expects half a million people to cross the Darien this year, he said, and then a million next year,” up from 250,000 migrants in 2022, the newspaper added.

One million more Darien Gap migrants in 2024 would be in addition to the huge illegal migrant flow from Central American countries.

Colombia’s illegal inflow, plus the huge legal inflow of one million legal immigrants and one million supposedly temporary workers, would deliver roughly one migrant for every birth in the United States. That massive inflow would accelerate the elite-pushed demographic replacement within Americans’ homeland.

The huge 2024 inflow can be reversed by Republican leaders in Congress this month if they can bar the government from spending money to admit migrants.

Last yr, 250,000 ppl crossed the Darién jungle in a desperate attempt to make it to the US. This year, that number has already reached 360k. @federicorios and I have returned again & again to the jungle, trying to understand this flow. Some anecdotes from our latest reporting. pic.twitter.com/I4CxCpM5oL — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) September 14, 2023

The inflow of migrants is rising because the White House and Congress allow them to get jobs throughout the United States. If they could not get jobs to pay their smuggling debts, few poor people would take the huge and expensive risk of migrating to the United States.

Once the migrants get jobs, they display their economic success via cell phones and also summon home-country peers from China, India, and many African countries.

The growing cartel-managed migration business is made possible by support from President Joe Biden’s Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

For example, Mayorkas allows migrants to get jobs by refusing the legal requirement to detain migrants until their asylum claims are judged. Instead, he lets them get jobs to repay their smuggling debts.

Mayorkas also intervened in 2021 and 2022 to pressure Panama to let the smugglers boat their customers to a port further up Panama’s Carribean coast. The boat journey shortened the trek through the jungle and allowed the Columbian groups to move many more people north.

There is no evidence that Mayorkas is using threats of trade sanctions to get Colombia to stop the lucrative trade. Instead, he used U.S. diplomatic power to establish safer and easier routes for migrants through Panama, Mexico, and other countries.

Mayorkas’s unused power to curb migration was made clear early this year when the number of people crossing the Darien Gap crashed once he announced new border rules to replace the loopholed Title 42 barrier. But the migration numbers rose rapidly once the cartels and the migrants recognized the Mayorkas’s new rules were no barrier to U.S. jobs, housing, and schools.

Migration Through Colombia

Mayorkas’s open-border policy is good news for Colombia’s national airport, local retailers, bus companies, and the once-poor port of Necoclí on Colombia’s northern coast, according to the New York Times. The port is the jumping-off point for global migrants who buy boat trips across the gap between South and Central America and then trek through the Darien Gap jungle trail in southern Panama.

The article is headlined: “‘A Ticket to Disney’? [Colombian] Politicians Charge Millions to Send Migrants to U.S.”

The smuggling “bonanza,” said the Times, is openly managed by the New Light Darién Foundation, amid oversight by the local crime cartel, dubbed the “Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces” which is also known as the Gulf Clan.

In July, one of Mayorkas’s top aides, Argentinian-born Blas Nunez-Neto, admitted:

We see migrants now routinely paying smuggling organizations vast sums of money — often more than $10,000 to $15,000 — to facilitate their journey to the border. This is so lucrative [for the cartels], in fact, that we are now seeing the drug cartels … actually moving people and becoming deeply involved in human smuggling, not just in Mexico, but throughout the region, including, you know, in [South America’s] Colombia and Darien [Gap] region.

The migrants are coming from Africa and Asia and include many people — and even families — from India, China, Congo, and Cameroon. Many other migrants are coming from Venezuela, Brazil, and other countries in South America and the Caribbean.

In the absence of any significant state presence, the residents of Necoclí and Acandí have taken over the migrant route, turning it into a multimillion $ business — led by some of their elected leaders. Here, migrants who have paid $170/person for passage march to a first camp. pic.twitter.com/yDEaxRkrZ4 — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) September 14, 2023

Once the global migrants cross over the Darien Gap, they are aided and then bussed northwards to Mexico by various U.S.-funded non-profits. The northward trail through Panama to Mexica is funded and overseen by Mayorkas, usually via United Nations organizations. For example, he reportedly expanded the Darien Gap jungle trail in 2022 after elite media outlets acknowledged the death of many migrants on the trail.

In April, journalist Michel Yon visited the migrant camps in Panama that are being expanded by Mayorkas, and told Breitbart News:

They’re clearly expanding — today, just hours ago, I was in a camp just 300 meters from where I’m sitting, and they’ve got new buildings there and nobody’s slept on the bunks yet. These buildings house about 60 bunk beds each — that’s about 120 [sleepers] per building … Some of these bunk beds are brand new. They still have the plastic on them. I was in the building today looking at them. And they’re still increasing [capacity]. They’re clearing land right over here, right behind the hotel I’m staying at … to put more buildings. We were in both camps today. They’re both at least twice as big as they were last year.

But many people die on the trail created and expanded by Biden and Mayorkas.

In February, at least 39 adult and child migrants were killed in Panama when one of the Mayorkas buses crashed. The overall death toll on the trail has been huge because many migrants die from floods, falls, and exhaustion.

Bandits in Panama’s jungles also kill migrants on the trail, partly because Panama’s government will not let the cartel supply armed guards for its migrant clients as they pass through Panama. The New York Times report said:

On the Panamanian side, small criminal bands rove the forest, using rape as a tool to extract money and punish those who cannot pay. The regional head of one aid group said that women and children are often the victims, with men forced to watch. Children as young as 6 have been shot and killed in this section of the jungle in the past year.

Woman left to die on the Darien Gap route when she was no longer able to continue. This is the reality of open borders. The Democrats and the United Nations who have invited this aren’t coming to save you! We were told later that she was pregnant as well, so it was two lives… pic.twitter.com/hfVAgSWYuj — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 16, 2023

The migrant flood is quietly welcomed by the U.S. government because it also provides the U.S. consumer economy with a bonanza of migrant workers, renters, and consumers. One result of the government-delivered flow is that Americans’ per-capita consumer spending has declined because migration has cut wages, raised inflation, and spiked housing prices.

The inflow also delivers more government-dependent poor clients to the agencies run by the Democratic Party in New York, California, and other states.

The hard-working and healthy migrants are welcomed by many U.S. employers. Without the migrants, CEOs would have to recruit, motivate, and train millions of Americans who are now excluded from jobs because they are more expensive to hire — and are often older, sicker, addicted, and alienated.

But Mayorkas and his fellow progressives are uneasy about the quiet cooperation with the Gulf Clan cartel. So Mayorkas recently announced he would set up a new “Safe Mobility Office” in Columbian to win a greater share of the migration business from the Colombian cartel.

The migration cannot be stopped, claimed Nunez-Neto, the assistant secretary for policy at Mayorkas’s Department of Homeland Security. “There’s very little we can do at the border that’s going to stop people from coming if we don’t also give them the hope that there’s a legal way to come here,” he insisted in August, despite the historical record under President Donald Trump’s tenure.

In late May and early June, the administration claimed a 70 percent decline in illegal migration as their new rules replaced the Title 42 border barrier.

While Nunez-Neto protests his department’s innocence, he and Mayorkas have repeatedly called for more migration into American jobs, homes, and schools.

Hanging over the Darién migrant industry is the AGC, or Gulf Clan, a criminal grp that is the region’s “hegemonic” armed actor, according to the Defensoría. They charge their own tax, abt $80 a migrant, according to tax collectors in Necocli. The sticker is the proof of payment. pic.twitter.com/KI8DNKMVJP — julieturkewitz (@julieturkewitz) September 14, 2023

Extraction Migration

The federal government has long operated an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration. This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and the economy.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans.

The lethal policy sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers.

The population inflow further reduces the political clout of native-born Americans because the population replacement allows elites and the establishment to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Philadelphia is cursed. This is heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/aQ5oMGHvZn — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) September 17, 2023

In many speeches, Mayorkas has said he is building a mass migration system to deliver workers to wealthy employers and investors and “equity” to poor foreigners. The nation’s border laws are subordinate to the elite opinion about “the values of our country,” Mayorkas claims.

Migration — and especially labor migration — is unpopular among swing voters. A 54 percent majority of Americans say Biden is allowing a southern border invasion, according to an August 2022 poll commissioned by the left-of-center National Public Radio (NPR). The 54 percent “invasion” majority included 76 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents, and even 40 percent of Democrats.