Sanctuary Massachusetts Repeatedly Shielded Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Abusing Children from Deportation

An illegal alien, accused of sexually abusing children, was repeatedly shielded from deportation from the United States thanks to sanctuary policies in Massachusetts.

The 33-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala is among millions of “got-aways” who successfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at unknown dates and unknown times. On March 30, 2022, the illegal alien was arraigned in Lynn, Massachusetts, on assault, battery, and strangulation charges.

Two days later, the illegal alien was also arraigned on reckless endangerment of a child. On February 14, 2023, the Lynn District Court dismissed all charges against him.

Then, on June 26, 2023, the illegal alien was arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of compulsory insurance violation, identification violations, and forgery. That same day, the charges against him were dismissed.

On November 8, 2023, the Lynn District Court arraigned the illegal alien on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury, assault to rape a child, and intimidation. He was arraigned again on November 15, 2023, on charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

The illegal alien was arraigned on nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, rape of a child, two counts of assault and battery, and witness intimidation in Essex Superior Court on February 26, 2024.

The following day, all indictments for superior court arraignment were dismissed against the illegal alien. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, they lodged a detainer against the illegal alien on November 20, 2023.

Instead of turning him over to ICE agents, the Massachusetts Court System released the illegal alien back into the community.

On March 28, 2024, ICE agents arrested the illegal alien outside his residence in Lynn. He now remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

