Migrant, Freed into U.S. by Joe Biden’s DHS, Gets Ten Years in Prison for Raping Girl in Alabama Public Bathroom

A migrant from Honduras who was released from the United States-Mexico border into the nation’s interior by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been sentenced for raping a girl in a public bathroom in Prattville, Alabama.

In April, 29-year-old Grevi Geovani Rivera Zavala of Honduras was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree rape for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the bathroom stall of a Prattville restaurant in 2023.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, Zavala first arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in November 2021 using a fake name. Despite having a criminal record in his native Honduras, the DHS only briefly detained Zavala and then released him into the U.S. interior.

Zavala ended up in Prattville, where he took a job in the construction industry.

In May 2023, Zavala forced a girl into a bathroom stall at Poblanos Mexican Restaurant, ripped off her clothes, held her down, and raped her in a random attack.

At the time, Autauga County District Attorney CJ Robinson said, “This rape never should have happened” because the DHS should have never released Zavala into the U.S. interior, to begin with.

Once Zavala is done serving his sentence, he will be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for deportation.

