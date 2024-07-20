July Border Numbers Show No Decline in Biden’s Invited Economic Migrants

President Joe Biden’s border czar Alejandro Mayorkas is inviting a steady inflow of almost 120,000 economic migrants each month through his quasi-legal gateways at the southern border, regardless of the damage done to Democrats’ 2024 election chances.

The invitation comes by way of Mayorkas’s expansion of the “parole” emergency loophole in border law from roughly 15,000 per year into a freeway for a million-plus migrants.

The White House and media allies are trying to hide the steady inflow of invited economic migrants while they loudly tout the declining number of migrants who are arrested by U.S. border guards.

This illegal but invited inflow adds up to 1.4 million migrants per year, most of whom are admitted via Mayorkas’ “parole pipeline.” This legally contested inflow is in addition to the annual influx of roughly one million legal immigrants and roughly one million temporary visa workers.



Screenshot of chart from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Biden’s border czar, the Cuban-born Alejandro Mayorkas, justifies his parallel immigration system as “equity” for foreigners, as an above-the-law “Nation of Immigrants” duty of the United States, and as a subsidy for employers. Roughly half of the invited migrants are allowed to fly from their homes in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela for ordinary jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans and their high-tech workplace tools. He has repeatedly suggested that he has the authority to further raise the invited influx without congressional approval.

Yet Mayorkas’ self-created, business-backed immigration system is so huge that it is also a threat to many other priorities held by the various interest groups in the Democratic Party. Since 2021, he has imported almost 10 million migrants, or one migrant for every American birth.

That huge inflow has pushed down voters’ wages, driven up voters’ rents, and so crashed President Joe Biden’s poll numbers. The colonialism-like inflow also extracts human resources from developing countries, including the increasingly chaotic nation of Haiti, and has killed thousands of migrants.

However, amid the 2024 election campaign, Mayorkas and his media allies are now touting the drop-off in the so-called “irregular” inflow of uninvited illegal economic migrants.

That drop-off was caused by Mexico’s election-year deal to interdict most of the illegal migrants who are not getting Mayorkas’ invite.

The resulting Mexican-enforced decline in uninvited migrants is large, falling from a high of 251,000 in December to 88,000 in June.



Screenshot of chart from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The uninvited number excludes the so-called “got-aways” who sneak across the border without being included in the count of “encounters.” Roughly 100,000 getaways cross the border each month, aided by a growing supply of on-call taxis and buses that pick up migrants waiting on the United States side of the largely unguarded border.