Parents in a small rural Wisconsin town are alarmed over a recent crime allegedly tied to the dangerous Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, and some have told their representatives that they are afraid to let their children play outdoors after a gang member was arrested for sex crimes.

Fear has struck the small town of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, after 26-year-old migrant Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate was arrested on September 9 and charged with sexually assaulting a woman and her daughter repeatedly.

Prairie du Chien Police Chief Kyle Teynor said during a press conference after Zarate’s arrest that the migrant held the woman and her daughter in their home against their will and sexually assaulted them “under particularly brutal circumstances,” Fox News reported.

The chief added that Zarate repeatedly assaulted the women “over the course of a period of time,” showing that even the smallest, most rural American town far north of the border still suffers “border town” problems in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s America.

Police also reported that Zarate had been charged for crimes in Minneapolis before he fled Minnesota for Wisconsin.

Chief Teynor added that Zarate has tattoos associating him with Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang.

Zarate was charged with sexual assault, battery, strangulation, suffocation, false imprisonment, child abuse and disorderly conduct in Crawford County Court and is being held in jail on a $10,000 cash bond, according to LaCrosse station WXOW-TV.

Wisconsin Republican congressman Derrick Van Orden says that he has been contacted by residents of the rural town nestled beside the Mississippi River who say that parents are now afraid to let their children play outside if members of the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang are being allowed to freely roam the area.

Van Orden’s own grandchildren live in the river town and he is similarly afraid for their safety.

“I don’t care what your political affiliation is. This is not a Democrat issue. It’s not an independent or Libertarian issue. This is a human-rights issue,” Van Orden said. “American citizens’ human rights are being violated. They’re being kidnapped, raped and murdered by criminal illegal aliens, and it’s just got to stop.”

Still, Van Orden places the blame squarely on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime.

“Why should a town of 5,500 people . . . be afraid of letting their kids play in their front yard?” Van Orden told Fox News. “It wasn’t like this three years ago.”

“They’re calling us racists for putting out the fact that a man with organized crime tattoos was let into the country by the Harris border czar – he happens to be Venezuelan,” Van Orden added.

Van Orden also blasted Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz for his part in this tragedy.

“Zarate got rolled up for property crimes in Minneapolis and Minnesota – that are controlled by [Governor] Tim Walz,” an exasperated Van Orden said. “They let him go because of the sanctuary city policies.”

Unfortunately, Zarate had been on the radar of Wisconsin law enforcement since December, when Democrat Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s office issued a warrant for the migrant’s arrest on assault charges in the Madison area. But Barrett did not arrest Zarate, leaving him free to assault the mother and daughter months later in Prairie du Chien, which is about two hours west of Madison.

Democrat-controlled Dane County has earned criticism for its left-wing sanctuary policies of refusing to work with federal immigration officials.

