Police in Aurora, Colorado, announced the arrest of another documented member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua street gang, charging him with assault, kidnapping, and other crimes.

Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez, 23, was arrested September 25 by the Aurora Police Department Gang Intervention Unit on two arrest warrants out of Adams and Arapahoe district courts.

The migrant was charged with aggravated first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, and felony menacing, the department said in a public statement.

The Aurora Police Dept. had arrested Mora-Marquez in April and he posted a $20,000 bond, but did not appear for his later court date.

Mora-Marquez was one of ten documented members of the Tren de Aragua gang who appeared in the department’s list of gangbangers published early in September.

The department noted that the list of ten gang members were “living in Aurora and committing acts of violence against members of the migrant community.”

This time Mora-Marquez is being held with no bond because he is considered a flight risk.

The department kicked its investigations of the gang members into high gear in August after national news broke that residents of several Aurora apartment complexes were facing extortion and harassment by members of migrant gangs who were taking over their buildings.

