Poll: Americans Underestimate Joe Biden’s Migrant Inflow

Americans — especially pro-migration liberals — severely underestimate the huge flow of migrants into the United States, according to a September poll released by the Skeptic.com magazine.

“‘Very Liberal’ and ‘Liberal’ Americans were the most inaccurate regarding the number of migrants who’ve entered America’s Southern Border during the Biden/Harris presidency,” the group reported on October 12 via Twitter.

“Conservative” and “very conservative” people had the best understanding of President Joe Biden’s migrant wave — but still underestimated the number, the group reported.

The site said the correct answer is 10 million migrants and gotaways were counted at the southern border.

“Very liberal” people estimate less than 1.8 million. “Very conservative” people estimated that 9 million migrants arrived.

However, the site’s 10 million estimate of arrivals seems to ignore the federal government’s policy of admitting more than 1 million migrants via various legally contested loopholes and side doors. The government has also admitted roughly 3 million legal immigrants, and perhaps 3 million temporary workers.

Many of the illegal migrants caught at the border were sent home, especially since the start of the 2024 presidential campaign.

But Breitbart News estimates that Biden has welcomed at least 10 million legal, illegal, quasi-legal, and temporary migrants. That huge inflow has helped to suppress wages and salaries, inflate housing costs, and reduce corporate investments in workplace productivity.

RELATED: Sen. Marsha Blackburn — With Biden-Harris Open Border, “Every Town Is a Border Town”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

The huge inflow has persuaded a clear majority of Americans to support deportations, according to several other polls detailed by Breitbart News.

Notably, the very different answers from liberals and conservatives suggest that people tailor their poll answers to their political preferences, especially during a political campaign. For example, if Democrats blame migration for a 2024 election loss in November, their poll answers might jump much closer to the answers from conservatives.

However, the poll also asked Americans if the federal government should deport illegal migrants. Roughly half of the respondents back deportations, including 33 percent of “very liberal people” and 87 percent of “very conservative” people.

The survey also shows a major drop in support for migration among liberals, independents, and conservatives since Biden’s inauguration.

The share that favors decreasing migration rose from 39 percent to 50 percent among the swing-voting independent bloc, as the 10 million migrants impact Americans in their neighborhoods, roads, workplaces, schools, and hospitals.