Poll: Two-Thirds of Americans Support Deportations for Illegal Migrants

An Ipsos poll says 66 percent of Americans support the deportation of illegal migrants, which is a central promise of President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The September 20-22 poll of 1,29 adults shows that 90 percent of Republicans and 68 percent of independents support the popular policy of “deporting immigrants who are in the country illegally.” The policy is also favored by 47 percent of Democrats.

That deportation policy is “strongly ” supported by 39 percent of Americans, including 71 percent of Republicans, and 39 percent of independents — but just 13 percent of Democrats. The “strongly” numbers are important because they show politicians how many Americans are likely to decide their vote on that issue.

The poll also showed that 65 percent of Americans view illegals as a major or minor threat.

The Ipsos poll matches recent polls by Marist, YouGov, and Harvard-Harris. Those polls show clear majority support for enforcing the nation’s existing border laws that protect American strivers and families from poor migrants and employers who cheat by hiring cheap foreign labor.

The polling numbers rose sharply in 2024 partly because of President Donald Trump’s loud and clear denunciation of the White House’s deliberate importation of roughly 10 million migrants since 2021.

WATCH — A Literal WAVE on the Rio Grande: Illegal Immigrants Wade Their Way into U.S.

Corrie Boudreaux via Storyful

President Joe Biden’s massive inflow adds up to almost one extra migrant for every new American birth. This government-created population explosion has been a bonanza for Wall Street and government anti-poverty agencies but is a massive pocketbook, housing, and civic hit on ordinary Americans.

The Ipsos poll tried to shame respondents into accepting the illegal migrants by asking respondents if they want to deport illegals who are “in your community.” But that community deportation goal was supported by 88 percent of Republicans, 66 percent of independents, and 48 percent of Democrats.

Interestingly, the poll also asked Americans if they favor the deportation of migrants “who are in the country legally.”

That vague language seems to include illegal migrants who are being allowed to stay by Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Biden’s pro-migration homeland security chief. For example, many of the Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, are allowed to stay because the Cuban-born Mayorkas used his agency power to give them Temporary Protected Status or humanitarian parole.

The poll showed that 13 percent of Americans want to deport migrants “who are in the country legally.”

That 13 percent includes one in six Republicans, one in eight Democrats, and one in eleven independents.

The support for deporting migrants is linked to the rising share of Americans who say legal and illegal migration makes the country worse.

Immigration makes the country worse off, said 38 percent plurality of 1,595 U.S. citizens in a June 9-11 poll by YouGov. Just 28 percent said immigration makes the country “better off.” The remaining 33 percent said “not sure” or “does not make much difference.” That “better off” poll revealed a huge 30-point shift against migration since Biden opened the nation’s borders in January 2021.

The new Ipsos poll showed that 42 percent of Americans view illegal migrants as a “major threat.” The 42 percent include 75 percent of Republicans, 44 percent of independents, and 14 percent of Democrats.

Another 23 percent of Americans view illegals as “a minor threat.” That group includes 12 percent of Republicans, 28 percent of independents, and 32 percent of Democrats.

The poll also showed that 24 percent of Americans view legal migrants as a “threat,” despite elite insistence since the 1960s that the United States is a”Nation of Immigrants,” not of Americans. The 24 percent includes 17 percent of Republicans and 9 percent of independents.

Another 14 percent view legal migration as a “minor threat,” including 15 percent of Republicans and Independents, and 13 percent of Democrats.

In contrast, 86 percent of Democrats told Ipsos that Trump is a “major threat.”