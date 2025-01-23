An illegal Haitian migrant who U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said is a gang member yelled, “F*ck Trump,” “Biden forever,” and “Thank Obama for everything he did for me!” as he was being taken into custody to be deported, video shows.

The Haitian national was arrested during ongoing ICE raids in Boston, Massachusetts, which began shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in this week, Fox News’s Bill Melugin reported.

As he was placed in the back of a law enforcement vehicle, the man yelled at reporters, “I’m not going back to Haiti!”:

“F*ck Trump! You feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything he did for me, bro,” the alleged gang member shouted.

According to Melugin, he has over 17 criminal convictions in recent years.

The Obama administration released “hundreds” of detained Haitian migrants into the country in November 2016 shortly after Trump won his first election, Breitbart News reported.

In July 2021, Biden administration Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that he would give work permits to 100,000 Haitian migrants, in addition to the 55,000 that former President Barak Obama granted in 2021.

The Haitian migrant’s now-viral capture was one of many carried out by ICE agents in Boston and across the country as the agency uses a “worst first” method to nab the most sick and violent criminals that are in the U.S. illegally, the Fox report stated.

Other illegal migrant arrests made in Boston included multiple MS-13 gang members, Interpol Red Notices, and suspects wanted for rape and murder.

ICE arrests were also reportedly made in Illinois, Utah, California, Minnesota, New York, Florida, and Maryland, including illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Angola, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Senegal, and Venezuela.