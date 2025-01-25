President Donald Trump is allowing the deportation of more than a million illegal aliens admitted via Joe Biden’s two-year “parole” loophole.

Trump officials have moved quickly to revoke the “temporary” status that Biden had conferred on more than a million illegal aliens in the waning days of his term in the White House.

Many of these migrants gained entry through Biden’s CBP One app, a program that Trump also canceled.

Others were allowed in on parole with the “CHNV” program that offered “humanitarian parole” for people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Overall, the two programs pulled in about 1,468,490 migrants, according to a January report by the DHS:

In December, CBP [Customs and Border Protection] processed almost 44,000 individuals at ports of entry with information submitted in advance through CBP One [cellphone app]. Since the appointment scheduling function in CBP One was introduced in January 2023 through the end of December 2024, more than 936,500 individuals have successfully [entered the United States] … Through the end of December, about 531,690 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans arrived lawfully and were granted parole under the parole processes. Specifically, 110,970 Cubans, 213,150 Haitians, 96,270 Nicaraguans, and 120,760 Venezuelans were vetted and authorized for travel;

The parole programs cut a huge loophole in the nation’s border laws by granting “humanitarian parole” to a huge population of economic migrants. The law’s parole provision was intended for a small number of emergency cases, such as sick airline passengers.

In fact, the program was more like an employment scheme, not “refugee” assistance. Even the New York Times pointed out that the provisional status program helped companies including Amazon warehouses, facilities for Toyota and Honda, and the restaurant industry to get cheap labor.

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security pushed out a memo on Thursday reversing Biden’s program and told ICE that if any of these recent migrants come across their radar, they are open for deportation, according to the New York Times.

Trump’s officials also moved very quickly to shut down the border.

On Monday during his inauguration, for instance, CBP officers temporarily shut down the port of entry into downtown El Paso. The move came as President Trump said he would declare a national emergency and ordered the reinstatement of his prior administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and the end of Biden’s “catch and release” policies, KFOX 14 posted on X.

Activists for illegal aliens are already lining up a raft of lawsuits to attack Trump’s legal efforts to deport criminal illegals. One such effort was filed Wednesday in Washington, DC, by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which accuses Trump of trying to “rip communities apart.”

“The Trump administration wants to use this illegal policy to fuel its mass deportation agenda and rip communities apart,” said Anand Balakrishnan, an ACLU lawyer. “Expanding expedited removal would give Trump a cheat code to circumvent due process and the Constitution, and we are again here to fight it.”

Whatever effect the pro-migrant activists have, Mexico is already gearing up to serve the expected waves of deportees back to its soil.

Mexican authorities have begun raising huge tents to begin to accept the expected mass of those expelled from the United States as the Trump administration’s deportation machinery ramps up. Some of the first of these facilities were seen being erected at Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua State, Mexico.

By Friday, the first flights were reported as having lifted off as violent criminals were seen loaded into U.S. military aircraft. Some of those migrants were flown to Mexico, but others reportedly ended up in Guatemala.

