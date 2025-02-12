Several top officials of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been reassigned as the White House ramps up its plan to increase detentions and deportations of criminal illegal aliens.

Officials Russell Hott and Peter Berg, both of the agency’s enforcement division, are now being reassigned, according to Reuters.

Trump border czar Tom Homan recently expressed his disappointment in the deportation numbers seen during the first three weeks of the Trump administration, though he did tell NewsNation that the numbers have increased over Biden’s years.

“If you look at the rest of interior enforcement, it’s about three times higher than it was a year ago today. Three times higher is good, but I’m not satisfied. There are more criminal aliens that need to be arrested, hundreds of thousands,” Homan said. “Sanctuary cities are putting roadblocks up. We’ve got leaks. So, we need to increase the arrests of illegal aliens, especially those with criminal convictions. So, we’re going to continue.”

It has also been reported that the president is frustrated with the numbers.

The administration reports that former ICE office chief Todd Lyons will take over as head of Enforcement and Removal operations, according to Politico.

“ICE needs a culture of accountability that it has been starved of for the past four years. We have a President, DHS secretary, and American people who rightfully demand results, and our ICE leadership will ensure the agency delivers,” said DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

As the Biden administration came to its end, federal data showed that Biden had deported 390,000 fewer illegal aliens than the first Trump administration.

From Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden administration deported 545,252 illegal aliens from the United States — a fraction of the estimated eight million migrants the administration allowed into the country.

While deportations rose to nearly 271,500 in 2024, Biden’s insistence on drastically cutting deportations in his first three years in office ensured that hundreds of thousands fewer illegal aliens were deported than should have been.

