Nolte: Survey Reveals Trump’s Mass Deportation Policy Has 62% Approval

A whopping 62 percent of those surveyed in a fresh poll support President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies.

Rasmussen, one of the most accurate pollsters in America, surveyed 1,188 likely voters between February 16 and 18 and asked the straightforward question: “Do you approve or disapprove of the Trump administration’s program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally?”

The margins are clear: 62 percent said they strongly (41 percent) or somewhat (21 percent) approve, while only 36 percent said they somewhat (14 percent) or strongly (22 percent) disapprove.

Hispanic voters support the mass deportations by a margin of 63 to 37 percent. Black voters support Trump’s deportations by 59 to 37 percent.

Even 44 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of Independents support this common sense approach to a third-world invasion that has gone on for far too long.

Rasmussen then asked: “If your representative in Congress supported Trump’s policy of deporting illegal immigrants, would that make you more or less likely to vote to reelect your representative?” Forty percent said it would make it more likely while only 34 percent said less likely. Twenty-one percent said it would make no difference.

Democrats and their allies in the regime media have lost the debate on this issue for at least a generation. And as much as Democrats and the media would like to pull everyone’s heartstrings over the poor illegal immigrants being sent back home, currently, they are too worried about DOGE, which is likely Trump’s game plan.

Through DOGE, Trump and Elon Musk are dismantling the left’s secret permanent government and all the illicit ways the Deep State funnels billions in federal taxpayer dollars into the Democrat Party coffers and to Democrats, including serial loser Stacey Abrams.

The fake media can only get hysterical about one thing at a time, so while they try to protect the left’s federal grift and graft, Trump is emptying the country of all the illegals.

Keep in mind that Rasmussen asked about “illegal immigrants” in general. Not “violent illegals” or “criminal illegals.” Once you poll on the issue of deporting criminal illegals, for obvious reasons the support numbers increase even more.

Nevertheless, the Democrat Party remains steadfast on the side of the 22 percent who strongly oppose deporting illegal immigrants. But that suicide mission is due to the corner the Party painted itself into with its lunatic embrace of identity politics.

That 22 percent is their base. If they lose that 22 percent, the Party will collapse entirely. That 22 percent will decide who wins Democrat primaries. That 22 percent will raise most of the Party’s money.

Believing a bullying media and the full support of Hollywood could propagandize enough voters to turn identity politics into a majority coalition (this is why the public schools are queering your kids), Democrats painted themselves into a corner of crazy where the tail now wags the dog.

