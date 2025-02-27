ICE Officers Arrest Previously Deported Criminal Illegal in New York

A criminal illegal from Guatemala who was previously removed from the United States was arrested on Sunday in the village of Airmont, New York, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.

The agency on Wednesday identified the illegal as 44-year-old Yoni Wilfredo Gregorio Ortiz whom officers with ICE New York City took into custody.

The agency continued:

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Gregorio after he illegally entered the U.S. Dec. 10, 2012, and processed him for expedited removal the next day. Gregorio was removed to Guatemala Jan. 10, 2013, and illegally reentered the U.S. without inspection by an immigration official. The Spring Valley Village Court convicted Gregorio of third-degree assault on Sept. 1, 2022, and Rockland County Court convicted him of act in manner to injure a child and criminal mischief on June 3, 2024.

When ICE nabbed him, he had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

An image shows the man following his recent arrest in New York:

The news comes as Mexico’s president said that President Donald Trump has deported 14,470 migrants via her country, Breitbart News reported February 19:

Some of those migrants are flown back to Mexico, but almost 500 a day are being returned across the border by the U.S. Border Patrol agency. Trump’s deputies are also flying additional migrants to centers in Venezuela, Costa Rica, and Panama, where they can make their own way back to their home countries. Those migrants include people from China, India, and other countries whose return is usually blocked by the home government.

During a recent interview with Fox News, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke about the deportation operations.

“We’re picking up people that have been raping children, have been trafficking children, proliferating the use of drugs … and we’re getting them out of the country. Every day, we’re SAVING LIVES,” she said.

RELATED: Protesters Target Philadelphia ICE HQ over Mass Deportations

A recent survey found that Trump’s mass deportation policy has gained a 62 percent approval, according to Breitbart News.

In response to Gregorio’s arrest, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City acting Field Office Director William P. Joyce said, “Not only does Gregorio have contempt for our nation’s immigration laws as proven by his illegal return after being previously removed, but he has also shown a complete disregard for our criminal laws as well,”

“ICE New York City will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing illegal alien offenders from our communities,” he added.