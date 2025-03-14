President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency carried out a weeks-long raid in northern Virginia, arresting hundreds of criminal illegal aliens with prior convictions for some of the most heinous crimes.

From March 1 through March 13, ICE agents arrested 214 illegal aliens during a raid focused on transnational organized crime, gangs, and the most violent criminals.

Among the illegal aliens arrested in the raid are three MS-13 gang members previously convicted of crimes like larceny, carrying a concealed weapon, illegal re-entry after removal, and aggravated extortion.

A 37-year-old illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, was also arrested in the raid, as well as a 46-year-old Mexican illegal alien convicted of child sex crimes and a 27-year-old Honduran illegal alien convicted of object sexual penetration.

“Our communities in Virginia are safer today because our law enforcement officers stood between them and the danger,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, DC, field office director Russ Hott said in a statement.

“Over 200 arrests in such a brief time is an impressive number by any measure. It is truly awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished with the level of cooperation shared among our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners,” Hott said.

Similarly this week, ICE agents arrested nearly 50 illegal aliens across New Mexico — almost half of whom have been charged or convicted of crimes in the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.