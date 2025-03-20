A pair of illegal immigrants escaped from a detention facility in Aurora, Colorado, late Tuesday and authorities are still looking for them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the two men apparently disappeared when a power outage hit the Denver Contract Detention Facility, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Joel Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez and 24-year-old Geilond Vido-Romero. ICE explained the two men went missing while officials were performing a routine count.

ICE added that the search for the men is ongoing and the agency alerted state and federal law enforcement authorities.

Images show the two suspects:

According to Fox News’ Bill Melugin, ICE said, “Two detainees escaped March 18 from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Denver Contract Detention Facility, in Aurora, Colorado. Local authorities were notified immediately and declined to assist with the search.”

However, he later shared an update from local police. Melugin wrote, “Aurora PD responds — saying they weren’t notified about the missing inmates until 2 hours after they were confirmed gone. ‘This was a cold event,’ APD says. They say if info confirms that the men have warrants and are confirmed to be in Aurora, they will help catch them.”

According to Fox 31 Denver, the Aurora Police Department also said it is “available to assist our federal partners with active public safety emergencies,” but the agency does “not enforce federal immigration law and cannot participate in large-scale searches or follow-ups.”

The Post article said ICE detained Vido-Romero in February after catching him on charges in the Castle Rock area. He was due for deportation to Venezuela after crossing the border illegally in 2023 at Eagle Pass, Texas.

In addition, “Gonzalez-Gonzalez entered the US via El Paso, Texas, in February 2013. He was arrested by the feds last month after he was held by authorities at the Adams County Jail in Brighton on local charges,” the outlet said, noting, “He was being held at the ICE facility pending his immigration proceedings.”