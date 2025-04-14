Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

President Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office on Monday, April 14.
Bukele has been working with the Trump administration to accept dangerous illegal aliens deported from the United States.
Bukele turned El Salvador from one of the most violent countries into the world into one of the safest with his crackdown on criminal gangs, receiving the highest travel safety rating from the State Department last week.
