An illegal alien is accused of trying to rape the corpse of a man who died of alcoholism on New York City’s subway system, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals.

Felix Rojas, a 44-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested in New York City and charged with attempted rape and grand larceny.

Various establishment media outlets have called Rojas a “Brooklyn man.”

“A Brooklyn man has been charged with first-degree rape after the police said he violated the body of a dead man on the subway in Manhattan,” a New York Times piece reads.

According to police, weeks ago, subway surveillance cameras caught Rojas trying to rape the corpse of 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez after picking through the man’s pockets for cash and other items on the city’s R train.

No other passengers were on the train at the time of the incident. This week, Rojas turned himself in to police, where he was booked and charged.

DHS officials revealed Friday that Rojas has illegally entered the United States several times dating back to 1998. On April 30, a few days after he turned himself in, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents lodged a detainer against him seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.

New York City’s sanctuary policy typically prevents law enforcement from working with ICE agents to turn criminal illegal aliens over to their custody, instead forcing police to release such suspects back into the community.

