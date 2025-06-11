An illegal alien from Mexico is accused of attempted murder for throwing a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the Los Angeles riots, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Emiliano Garduno-Galvez on Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at officers during a riot Saturday. He was officially charged with attempted murder on Tuesday night.

“Emiliano Garduno-Galvez is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who threatened the lives of federal law enforcement officers by attacking them with a Molotov cocktail during the violent riots in Los Angeles. ICE arrested Garduno-Galvez, and he is now being charged with attempted murder. These are the types of criminal illegal aliens that rioters are fighting to protect,” Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“The Los Angeles rioters will not stop us or slow us down. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

Garduno-Galvez has been deported before, according to DHS.

He also has a previous criminal record. In 2024, Garduno-Galvez was arrested by the Anaheim Police Department in California for grand theft and by the Long Beach Police Department for DUI.

Protests and riots erupted Friday in L.A. as anti-ICE protesters tried to thwart illegal-immigration sweeps in the city. Leftists were seen burning American flags in the streets while flying Mexican flags, vandalizing cars, and looting businesses. Alleged agitators were seen in downtown L.A. passing out riot gear and “bionic face shields.”

Similar demonstrations have been popping up across the country, including in San Antonio, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

DHS said the ICE raids have resulted in the arrests of illegal aliens accused of heinous crimes, including murder and sexual assault.

“America’s brave ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst from LA’s streets, while LA’s leaders are working tirelessly against them,” DHS said in a statement Sunday.